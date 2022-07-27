Jackky Bhagnani & Jjust Music presents Mashooka starring Rakul Preet Singh; sung by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devansh Sharma

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge

Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Jjust Music drops India's first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ which releases in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. The music video stars Rakul Preet Singh as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens. Rakul Preet Singh looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video.

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet Singh into a sassy pop-queen. The music video is the result of several creative minds such as director Charit Desai, D.O.P, Adil Afsar, and art director Madhusudan N.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJUST MUSIC (@jjustmusicofficial)

Also Read: Watch! Rakul Preet Singh welcomes the weekend with her killer moves

Talking about the music video, the makers say “We are grateful that we joined hands with Rakul Preet Singh for our latest venture. Her energy is unmatched. Our goal is to create great music and with the help of talented singers like Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma, we were able to achieve that. Rakul is a talented actress and an extraordinary performer. She has done an impressive job in the music video ”.

Adding to this, Rakul Preet Singh says “ The shoot of Mashooka has been an exemplary experience for me. The producers had one of the brightest ideas for the shoot. Not only is the song a party anthem but the video is one of a kind. The video is bold, quirky and sexy. It has all the elements that are required to make a great music video”.

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devansh Sharma!

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh: Actresses who swear by yoga

