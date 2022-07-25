Teaser of Jjust Music's 'Mashooka' featuring Rakul Preet Singh out now!

Breaking News
25 July,2022
While the song is directed by Charit Desai, it will also see a lot of talents like Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma aka Viruss shaping the vibes of this blockbuster music video

Having triggered the excitement of the audience with the announcement of another blockbuster number, Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music is now here with the teaser of the much-awaited song 'Mashooka' featuring the diva Rakul Preet Singh

As soon as Jjust Music dropped the motion poster of 'Mashooka' featuring Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, without much delay they brought the teaser of the song in which Rakul can be seen in her hot and sensual avatar. The songs seem to set a perfect party mood. Taking to their social media Jjust Music shared the teaser.  


Check out the teaser:

While the song is directed by Charit Desai, it will also see a lot of talents like Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar, and Devansh Sharma aka Viruss shaping the vibes of this blockbuster music video. Moreover, recently the makers have announced the release dates of the song, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on 26th, 27th July, and 1st August respectively. 

Jjust Music is famous for creating songs like 'Pehli Mulaqat' and 'Allah Ve'. The label also boasts of some iconic singles, including 'Vande Mataram' featuring Tiger Shroff, 'Prada' with Alia Bhatt, and 'Muskurayega India' ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

