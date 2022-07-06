Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner 'Friends' character Janice

Updated on: 06 July,2022 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Varun shared a video on Instagram story, where Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler

Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' co-star Varun Dhawan shared a video of the actress channelling her inner 'Friends' character Janice. Varun shared a video on Instagram story, where Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.

Varun captioned the video: "@janhvikapoor Aka Janice".




'Bawaal' is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari.


On the work front, Varun will be seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis'. His 'Bawaal' co-star Janhvi will be seen in films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao and 'Good Luck Jerry'.

