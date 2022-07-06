Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrap up first schedule of 'Bawaal'

Bawaal went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday announced that she has completed the Amsterdam schedule of her upcoming movie Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is said to be a love story. Kapoor shared the news of the schedule wrap in a post on Instagram and revealed that the team will now travel to Poland for the remaining shoot. “Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland mein ab hoga Bawaal #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala (sic),” the actor wrote alongside a photo with Dhawan.

Bawaal went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

Also Read: 'Bawaal', 'Sanki', 'Baaghi 4' lock OTT deals for post theatrical release

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever