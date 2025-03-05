While the industry is currently abuzz with speculation that Janhvi is dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya, here's a look at her dating history & all the link-ups that social media has gifted her

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured romances

Listen to this article From ‘Dhadak’ days to the ‘Shiku’ phase: Look at all of Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriends x 00:00

Rumours and link-ups are a part of every actor's life, and Janhvi Kapoor is no exception. Though Janhvi's list of link-up reports isn't as long as that of several other stars, it still has enough names to keep her consistently in the headlines. While the industry is currently abuzz with speculation that Janhvi is dating businessman Shikhar Pahariya, the brother of actor Veer Pahariya, here's a look at her dating history and all the link-ups that social media has gifted her—on her birthday!

Akshat Rajan

Back in 2016, even before Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter, she was rumoured to be dating self-discovery coach and angel investor Akshat Rajan, the son of the chairman and managing director of Gammon India Limited. While neither Janhvi nor Akshat ever confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances at events together fueled speculation about their romantic involvement. Kapoor and Rajan reportedly dated for a year before calling it quits in 2017.

Ishaan Khatter

Khatter and Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts with Dhadak (2018), the remake of the Marathi hit Sairat. The two reportedly fell in love while filming their first movie, though neither of them officially confirmed their relationship. However, they were often spotted together, leading many to believe they were more than 'just friends.' Their sweet mentions of each other further added fuel to the fire. But about a year after these rumours began, reports surfaced that in 2019, Janhvi and Ishaan ended their relationship on mutual terms.

Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor was supposed to share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the much-anticipated film Dostana 2. As reports of their collaboration emerged, so did speculations about their budding romance. Around the time of the film's announcement, the duo was even spotted vacationing together in Goa, leaving fans excited. However, things didn’t go as planned—Dostana 2 was shelved, and soon after, reports of Janhvi and Kartik’s alleged split surfaced. Later, in an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, when Kapoor appeared alongside Sara Ali Khan, the two hinted at sharing an ex, seemingly confirming that the Chandu Champion star was the guy in question.

Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi shares the longest dating history with her current beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Reportedly, they first started dating in 2016 but broke up soon after, only to rekindle their romance in 2022. Their alleged relationship has been making headlines ever since. While neither has explicitly confirmed their status, frequent outings together and Janhvi openly flaunting a necklace with Pahariya’s nickname, Shiku, at the screening of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan made it clear that they are definitely in love.