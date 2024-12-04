Breaking News
Janhvi Kapoor wears t-shirt featuring name and photos of her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Updated on: 04 December,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Picture Courtesy/Marriott Nashik's Instagram account

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shown her love for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya as she donned a customised T-Shirt showcasing photos and the name of her BF.


The official Instagram handle of 'Courtyard by Marriott Nashik' posted pictures where Janhvi and Varun Dhawan can be seen posing with hotel staffs.


Then, this picture went viral on social media where wore a customised T-shirt showcasing her boyfriend's pictures and name printed on it.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Courtyard by Marriott Nashik (@marriottnashik)

Earlier, the 'Ulajh' actor grabbed headlines by wearing a necklace with 'Shiku' written on it at special screening of her dad Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan in April.

According to reports, Janhvi and Shikhar's love story began before her debut in the film industry, but they faced a brief rough patch.

Now, the couple has rekindled their romance. They're often spotted together, enjoying each other's company at various outings and events.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Devara-Part 1' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

Helmed by Siva, the film marked her and Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut and was a box office hit.

Now, Janhvi will be seen in her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

