As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, we're gearing up to celebrate Eid-Al-Fitr tomorrow (April 11). The excitement for this highly anticipated festival is palpable, with celebrities also getting ready for the occasion. Childhood friends and popular actresses Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair shared glimpses of their Eid preparations with their fans.

Reem Shaikh posted a video on her social media, showing her and Jannat Zubair sitting on their balcony with friends, getting henna done. They share a sweet moment by applying henna and writing each other's names on their hands. Both actresses proudly show off their henna designs in the video.

Jannat Zubair and bff Reem Shaikh apply mehendi, take a look:

Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh have been friends since they were kids in the entertainment industry. Their bond has grown stronger as they starred in numerous shows, earning them a large fan following due to their skills. Besides acting, they're also known for their active presence on social media and for making engaging content.

Jannat and Faisal Shaikh spotted recently

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have been sparking rumors about their relationship lately. Their frequent appearances together at public events and outings have fueled speculation about whether they're a couple. Their recent attendance at a high-profile Iftar Party hosted by politician Baba Siddiqui only added fuel to the fire, as they once again grabbed everyone's attention and stole the spotlight.

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh made a public appearance together, and they looked incredibly cute together. It seems they were attending a screening event, as they were spotted at a theater. Jannat looked stunning in her traditional outfit, while Faisal sported a casual look and looked quite handsome.

Rubina Dilaik brought some extra charm to the event when she showed up. She looked gorgeous in a black outfit, and the three of them seemed to be engaged in a lively chat. Rubina and Faisal appeared to be having a great time at the event.

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have been close pals since the TikTok days. They often collaborated on the platform, creating popular videos together. Besides, they've starred in many music videos, captivating fans with their amazing chemistry on-screen. Speculations about their romantic relationship have been swirling around for a while, with many believing they're a couple behind the scenes.