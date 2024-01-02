Jasleen on trading film tracks for indie music, as her single Heeriye is among the year’s most streamed songs alongside Chaleya

Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal has entered 2024 with renewed self-belief. It comes from the appreciation that her two independent singles, Heeriye and Dastoor, received last year. As per a popular music streaming app’s year-end lists, Heeriye ranked among the top 10 streamed songs that included King’s Maan meri jaan, Brahmāstra’s Kesariya—both of which were released in 2022—Jawan’s Chaleya and Shubh’s Punjabi number Cheques. “At times, people say, ‘Why aren’t you making film music anymore? Why have you switched to independent music? It will never have that kind of reach.’ But when I see all these lists, I feel validated,” smiles the musician, glad to have proved her naysayers wrong.

What has her particularly thrilled is that Heeriye competed against superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s track, Chaleya, after they were released within weeks of each other in the second half of the year. “Sometimes, Heeriye would be on number one, or second after Chaleya. I was okay being number two because Chaleya was such a big song, hugely marketed, and had Mr Khan in it. And still, Heeriye stood tall.”

In 2023, Royal—whose Shershaah (2021) track Ranjha continues to be widely loved—did not compose or lend her voice to any film song. It’s a shift that, she says, will be reflected this year as well. “I never thought in terms of [having to choose between] independent or film music. I’ve done both. [But] right now, I want to do only independent music. I have been rejecting offers of film music. I have taken this path and want to stick by it.”