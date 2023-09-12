Breaking News
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.06 per cent
Results of samples sent to Pune's NIV awaited to confirm presence of Nipah virus
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Silver Oak
2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalid's bail plea for 4 weeks
There is no proposal to impose additional GST on sale of diesel vehicles, says Nitin Gadkari

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jawan Box Office Day 5 Shah Rukh Khans film maintains strong hold gears up to enter 300 crore club

Jawan Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film maintains strong hold, gears up to enter 300-crore club

Updated on: 12 September,2023 04:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Top

On Day 5 at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan collected Rs. 30.50 crores in Hindi

Jawan Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film maintains strong hold, gears up to enter 300-crore club

Pic/Jawan

Listen to this article
Jawan Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film maintains strong hold, gears up to enter 300-crore club
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara`s Jawan is all set to enter the 300-crore club
  2. The Atlee directorial collected Rs. 30.50 crores in Hindi on the first Monday
  3. In 5 days, the regional versions collectively earned Rs. 36.50 crores

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan is setting new box office records with each passing day. After a thunderous start amid high expectations, the Atlee directorial is on the way to touching the milestone of a 300 crore club. 


According to Taran Adarsh's tweet on X, Jawan collected Rs. 30.50 crores on the first Monday. "300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr."



He further tweeted, "#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr. Total: â¹ 36.50 cr."

Taran also shared, "‘JAWAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER â¹ 300 CR…" Shah Rukh's Pathaan entered the 300-crore club on its 7th day at the box office. Jawan will do it in just 6 days as per the tweet.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

During the recent Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

Several Bollywood celebrities watched Jawan in theatres over the weekend and showered praise on the film. From Mahesh Babu to Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan, stars congratulated Shah Rukh and the team on the success. 

Shah Rukh Khan Jawan bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi box office

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK