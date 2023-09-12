On Day 5 at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan collected Rs. 30.50 crores in Hindi

Listen to this article Jawan Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film maintains strong hold, gears up to enter 300-crore club x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara`s Jawan is all set to enter the 300-crore club The Atlee directorial collected Rs. 30.50 crores in Hindi on the first Monday In 5 days, the regional versions collectively earned Rs. 36.50 crores

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan is setting new box office records with each passing day. After a thunderous start amid high expectations, the Atlee directorial is on the way to touching the milestone of a 300 crore club.

According to Taran Adarsh's tweet on X, Jawan collected Rs. 30.50 crores on the first Monday. "300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr."

300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/8oYmTnxUPv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2023

He further tweeted, "#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu] Thu 9.50 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.11 cr, Sun 8.47 cr, Mon 2.42 cr. Total: â¹ 36.50 cr."

Taran also shared, "‘JAWAN’ FASTEST TO ENTER â¹ 300 CR…" Shah Rukh's Pathaan entered the 300-crore club on its 7th day at the box office. Jawan will do it in just 6 days as per the tweet.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

During the recent Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh hinted at the possible sequel of Jawan. When a fan asked the superstar, "Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!," he replied with a hint of the sequel’s plot. Shah Rukh said, "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.

Several Bollywood celebrities watched Jawan in theatres over the weekend and showered praise on the film. From Mahesh Babu to Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan, stars congratulated Shah Rukh and the team on the success.