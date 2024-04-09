Jaya Bachchan Birthday 2024: Amitabh pens heartfelt note for his ‘better half’, Abhishek shares rare throwback pic

Amitabh Bachchan penned a note expressing his love and gratitude for her, while Abhishek shared a rare throwback photo of the actress.

Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan Pic/Instagram

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan turned 76 on Tuesday. Her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note expressing his love and gratitude for her. The actor also shared that it was a "quiet family bring in" at midnight.

Taking to the blog, Big B shared: “It is in the morn of another family birth... of which that has required no explanation... the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY, and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always.”

“A quiet family 'bring in' for the 9th on the midnight hour... and the love of immediate family presence,” he added.

In June 1973, Big B and Jaya Bachchan got married. The two have a daughter, Shweta, and a son, Abhishek Bachchan. The two have worked together in films like 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Zanjeer', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mili', and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others. They were last seen together on screen in R. Balki’s 2016 film 'Ki & Ka' in a special cameo. The film originally starred Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a rare throwback photo of the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday माँ Love you.”

Dharma Productions also shared a post for Jaya and wrote, “To the legend on screen who is an epitome of grace & grandeur - keh diya na…bas keh diya! Happy birthday #JayaBachchan!”

Kajol, who worked with Jaya in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' shared a picture and wrote, "Here's to a woman of grace, talent, and immense charm. Happy Birthday, #JayaBachchan!"

Jaya Bhaduri, later known as Jaya Bachchan's filmography is full of gems. From the spunky Mili (Mili) to the mother figure (Fiza), Jaya has aced each role with conviction and ease. The Bengali beauty with long hair and an endearing smile ruled the silver screen with meaningful roles. She is known for movies like ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Kora Kagaz’ and ‘Silsila’ amongst others. Jaya is also an MP in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

(With inputs from Agencies)