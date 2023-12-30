In a fun round on the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Farah Khan asked Malaika if she would be willing to marry again in 2024. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora was put on the spot by close friend and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' co-judge Farah Khan when she asked her about the possibility of a second marriage. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two separated in the year 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. However, they continue to be cordial as they co-parent their son Arhaan. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and rumours around their marriage often surface.

On the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', Farah Khan was seen asking Malaika, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain?" (Malaika, are you going to forego your single parent status to embrace another partner in the new year?)" A confused Malaika asked back, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?" When host Gauahar Khan explained and asked "Will you marry in 2024?" Malaika said she would if someone asked her hand in marriage. To this Farah asks, "Will you marry anyone who asks?" To this, Malaika says yes. At this moment, host Rithwik Dhanjani is seen removing a ring from his hand in a bid to ask Malaika to marry him.

Malaika then ended up replying, "Once bitten, twice very shy."

Earlier this year, Malaika expressed her wish to remarry. “Of course, I have thought about it. People think that I might be cynical about getting married again, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and companionship…all of it. I can’t answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one’s life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," she told Brides Today magazine.

During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Arjun Kapoor was also asked about his plans to take forward the relationship. "I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space. I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it," he said.