Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Had BJP agreed to 2.5 years of Shiv Sena CM, there would never have been an MVA: Uddhav Thackeray
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Mumbai: Minor landslide near Haji Ali area, no report of injury, damage to property, says BMC official
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jitendra and Arushis fresh pairing in the new song from Jaadugar is a total heart stealer

Jitendra and Arushi's fresh pairing in the new song from 'Jaadugar' is a total heart-stealer

Updated on: 01 July,2022 01:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Jaadugar' is a Netflix original film and stars Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jafferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 15th of July

Jitendra and Arushi's fresh pairing in the new song from 'Jaadugar' is a total heart-stealer

Jaadugar poster/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


The internet went berserk seeing the fresh pairing of Jitendra Kumar and Arushi Sharma in the newly released song 'Jaadugari' from their upcoming film 'Jaadugar.' The song depicts the romantic angle between Bollywood's newest pairing and fans can't stop drooling over their favourite 'Jeetu's' chemistry with the charming Arushi. The lyrics describe the sheer butterflies that one gets when they fall in love.
 
On working with Arushi in this romantic number, Jitendra stated, "Jaadugari is a wonderful song. When I heard the song for the first time, I instantly fell in love with it. I remember humming it for days, in fact, I am playing it on loop. Arushi is an amazing co-star. The song portrays an eminent part of the couple's relationship. It depicts the softness of love and Karthik's voice does the magic!"

Also Read: 'Panchayat' star Jitendra Kumar's 'Jaadugar' to release on July 15




Fans are already pouring in their love and affection for Bollywood's latest on-screen couple. Arushi adds, "'Jaadugari leaves us with a heart-warming feeling. Hussain Haidry has very beautifully penned down the intricacies of love and it was a very pleasant experience bringing the feelings alive, on-screen with Jeetu. He is a very charming person and a lovely co-actor. I really enjoyed working with him."


'Jaadugar' is a Netflix original film and stars Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jafferi and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on the 15th of July.

Also Read: ‘Need to bring a lot more to the table’

javed jaffrey netflix bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK