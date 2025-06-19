Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film will have its first glimpse featured along with the release of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The film has been reportedly titled Ek Din

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit theatres this Friday. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sweet sports drama is centered on intellectually disabled children. The film marks Khan’s first theatrical release after Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. According to reports, it will also mark the beginning of his son Junaid Khan’s next with audiences.

Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi film teaser to unveil tomorrow

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the teaser of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s film Ek Din will be attached to the theatrical print of Sitaare Zameen Par. The upcoming film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, “The teaser of the next film by Aamir Khan Productions (AKP), starring Aamir’s son Junaid and South star Sai Pallavi, will be attached to Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is ready and set for release. Aamir and his team felt that Sitaare Zameen Par would be the perfect platform to introduce it. With the film expected to attract large audiences, it’s a great opportunity to showcase Junaid and Sai’s project.”

According to reports, Ek Din is said to be a remake of the 2011 Korean film One Day, though no official confirmation has been made.

Aamir Khan about Junaid's career

Junaid Khan has had two releases so far. He made his debut with the Netflix period drama Maharaj, followed by his big-screen debut earlier this year with Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. However, the latter failed to make a mark at the box office.

Aamir views this as a learning curve for Junaid. “Success hasn’t reached him yet in the way he deserves. It’s part of his learning — in this field, you may be doing great work, but it doesn’t necessarily translate to success,” he shared.

The superstar doesn’t equate commercial failure with lack of talent. In fact, he believes Junaid would outshine his own early work. “His work stands up to mine when you compare Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak [1988] to his first two films. I was very raw. He has a rare quality that even many skilled actors lack — Junaid becomes the character, and that goes beyond skill,” Aamir said proudly.

Despite being a proud father, Aamir is clear that his decisions as a filmmaker are not influenced by personal emotions. “As a father, I wasn’t allowed to interfere in his career. Whatever he got was through auditions. Now it’s my turn. However, I didn’t cast him because he is my son. When I’m working on a film, I cannot be a father — my integrity towards my work is above everything else,” he concluded.