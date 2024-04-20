Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda went to Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park for their honeymoon. Lin shared a video giving a glimpse of their time in the jungle

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Listen to this article 'Jungle main mangal': Lin Laishram shares glimpse of honeymoon with Randeep Hooda at Kanha national park x 00:00

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married to each other on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Now, Lin has shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse of their honeymoon in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha National Park.

Lin gave a view of their romantic getaway in the middle of the jungle. From romantic dinner nights to jungle safari, the two seemed to have a great time indulging in activities they enjoyed. Lin shared the video with the caption, "Honeymoon Part 1: Jungle mein Mangal".

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lin Laishram (@linlaishram)

In a recent interview, Randeep revealed that he and Lin had known each other for a long time and started living together during the lockdown which brought them together. He recalled their first meeting during a play and shared, "She was there. She came in as - a lot of people used to come in and help us out and enthusiastic students and stuff like that. So, she's also an actor. She has featured in many films and I think she's a damn good actor. There are fewer roles for her because of the way she looks and nothing else. So that's where we first met, and it was not that spark and love at first sight. Ours is a deeper relationship than that."

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. Randeep Hooda is currently receiving appreciation for his film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

The film was released on March 22.