Kajol shares AI-generated photos of herself as 'Hannibal', netizens demand the actress to play a 'dark role'

Kajol is no stranger to entertaining her fans on Instagram with her funny posts and captions. This time she had wowed her fans by sharing an AI-generated picture of her as 'Hannibal'

Kajol is well-known for her flexibility and for experimenting with many genres in Bollywood films. She's also no stranger to entertaining her fans on Instagram with her funny posts and captions. This time she had wowed her fans by sharing an AI-generated picture of her as 'Hannibal'

Kajol shares AI-generated photos of herself as 'Hannibal'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On Friday, the actor shared some of her AI-generated pictures which portrayed the look of the popular wicked character of 'Hannibal.' She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and wrote, "I ended up taking the thought home. Worth it!! PS: I do like the look; I might try it someday, irl. #myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook."

In the pictures, Kajol can be seen in an all-black avatar with a gripping expression on her face. Soon after Kajol dropped her pictures, fans quickly chimed in the comment section of her post.

Actor Vatsal Sheth dropped a black heart emoji. A fan wrote, "But this is kind of a villainous look; you should do one."

Kajol in 'Do Patti'

Meanwhile, Kajol will be next seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'. Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon, and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

'Do Patti' has successfully wrapped up production. This film not only marks Kriti's presence as the lead actress but also serves as her debut as a producer under the banner of her production company, Blue Butterfly Films. Directed by the talented Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' promises to be an exciting venture with a stellar cast that includes not only Kriti herself but also the seasoned actress Kajol and the charming Shaheer Sheikh.

The film's completion brings a sense of accomplishment to Kriti Sanon, who has embraced the dual role of actor and producer with enthusiasm. This year has been a glorious year for the actress as she has achieved multiple milestones such as the National Award, launching her skincare brand, and her production house. With Shashanka Chaturvedi at the helm, expectations are high for a captivating storyline and memorable performances. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry between Kriti, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, anticipating a cinematic experience that blends talent and creativity.

(With inputs from ANI)