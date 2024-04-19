Breaking News
Kajol shares pic with Nysa a day before she turns 21: Today is about me and how I became a mom

Updated on: 19 April,2024 10:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ahead of daughter Nysa's birthday, actress Kajol took to social media to pen a post about motherhood and the joy her child brought her

Kajol shares pic with Nysa a day before she turns 21: Today is about me and how I became a mom

Kajol with daughter Nysa

Actress Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa will turn 21 on Saturday, April 20. Ahead of her birthday, Kajol took to social media to pen a post about motherhood and the joy her child brought her. Kajol gave birth to her first child in 2003. The couple also has a son named Yug. 


Kajol shared an old picture of her holding a younger Nysa on her lap and giving her a tight hug. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Tomorrow is Nysas 21st birthday but today is about me and how I became a mom. How she made my greatest wish come true and how she makes me happy every single day since then just by being herself. How she makes me grateful and awed by her love and her unflinching support. I can be wrong but I can never be in the wrong."


The actress further wrote, "How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and boast about what all my baby does and says. How I felt for the first time and every time since when she calls me " mama ". Its like a call to arms for a very loved cause. How I wish sometimes I could wrap her up and store her back in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart back in the body it started out from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe what you feel for your children. Its so much much more. So yes today is about me. Taking a bow, now". 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serves as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Earlier, sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after 'Tribhanga' and 'Lust Stories 2', this time for an exhilarating ride that does Patti."

"The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting, as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. 'Do Patti' has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders," Kajol added.

