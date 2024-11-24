Breaking News
Accept people's mandate, says Zeeshan Siddique after loosing fron Bandra East
Message of development endorsed, politics of lies defeated: PM Modi
Police lathi charge outside counting centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat by 39,355 votes
Ladki Bahin Yojana was the game changer: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kalki makers tease development of Deepika Padukones role in sequel 30 35 percent of part two already shot

Kalki makers tease development of Deepika Padukone's role in sequel: '30-35 percent of part two already shot'

Updated on: 24 November,2024 12:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Makers of Prabhas' Kalki share update on sequel, tease development in Deepika Padukone's character: '30-35 percent of part two already shot'

Kalki makers tease development of Deepika Padukone's role in sequel: '30-35 percent of part two already shot'

In Pic: Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article
Kalki makers tease development of Deepika Padukone's role in sequel: '30-35 percent of part two already shot'
x
00:00

It's not even been six months since Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki enthralled the audience worldwide, and the producers of the Prabhas starrer are here to give fans an exciting update on the much-anticipated sequel. Attending the screening of Kalki at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt spoke about developing Kalki 2. 


"Kalki 2 is underway. Pre-production is happening. We shot 30-35 percent of the part two alongside part one itself," Swapna told reporters at the red carpet here.


There have been reports that rest of the sequel will begin filming next year around February-March. When mentioned this to the sister duo, Swapna said, "We still haven't locked the dates but we will soon announce."


What also makes Kalki 2 special for fans is that it is the first film that Deepika Padukone will shoot since welcoming motherhood earlier this year. Padukone had earlier mentioned how she was pregnant while shooting Kalki, interestingly in which she plays a mother. 

The Dutt sisters looked thrilled at the mention of the new chapter in the life of their leading lady. "She will still be the mother in some part of the film," Swapna shared 

Kalki also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kalki 2898 AD deepika padukone Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK