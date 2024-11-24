Makers of Prabhas' Kalki share update on sequel, tease development in Deepika Padukone's character: '30-35 percent of part two already shot'

In Pic: Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Kalki makers tease development of Deepika Padukone's role in sequel: '30-35 percent of part two already shot' x 00:00

It's not even been six months since Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki enthralled the audience worldwide, and the producers of the Prabhas starrer are here to give fans an exciting update on the much-anticipated sequel. Attending the screening of Kalki at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt spoke about developing Kalki 2.

"Kalki 2 is underway. Pre-production is happening. We shot 30-35 percent of the part two alongside part one itself," Swapna told reporters at the red carpet here.

There have been reports that rest of the sequel will begin filming next year around February-March. When mentioned this to the sister duo, Swapna said, "We still haven't locked the dates but we will soon announce."

What also makes Kalki 2 special for fans is that it is the first film that Deepika Padukone will shoot since welcoming motherhood earlier this year. Padukone had earlier mentioned how she was pregnant while shooting Kalki, interestingly in which she plays a mother.

The Dutt sisters looked thrilled at the mention of the new chapter in the life of their leading lady. "She will still be the mother in some part of the film," Swapna shared

Kalki also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.