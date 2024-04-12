Kamal Sadanah recalls day his father shot his mother, sister; reveals he still lives in the same house

Kamal Sadanah lost his entire family in the 90s when his father, producer Brij Sadanah shot his mother and sister before taking his own life

(Warning: The story contains details of suicide. It can be triggering for people with mental health issues)

Actor Kamal Sadanah is most popularly known for his debut film 'Bekhudi' alongside Kajol. Before he could leap ahead in his career, a major tragedy struck his personal life. The actor recently opened up about the time his father, producer Brij Sadanah shot his entire family and himself.

In the shooting, Kamal's father before killing himself shot his wife and daughter to death. Kamal was also shot in the neck but survived. The actor said that he went through a lot of mental trauma after he saw his family being killed in front of his eyes.

Kamal opened up about the tragedy while talking to Siddharth Kannan in an interview. "I have always looked at it that way… I was also shot, I had a bullet go through one side of my neck and come out on the other side of my neck and I have survived it. There’s no logical reason for me to survive. It’s almost as if the bullet dodged every nerve and came out on the other side. There’s a reason why I survived it. Let me move ahead and let me find that reason, let me live well.”

Recalling the fateful day, Kamal said that his father was drunk at the time of the incident and it also revealed that it happened to be his birthday. "It was a bad incident that happened but it doesn’t mean that my entire childhood or my family in their entirety were bad people or my father was a bad person… doesn’t mean that,” he shared.

He further said, "I carried my mother and my sister to the hospital while they were bleeding and at that time I didn’t realise that I was also shot. The hospital didn’t have enough beds so my friend took me to another hospital. I just told the doctor that you keep my mother and sister alive. I was also trying to check on my father.”

Kamal further said that he underwent surgery. "When I woke up, they took me home and I saw my whole family lying down dead in front of my eyes,” he said. Kamal said that he couldn't celebrate his birthday for many years but a few years back he threw a party. While he still does not like to celebrate his birthday but his friends come home to cheer him up every year.

I am not the only person in the world who has seen tragedy. There are a lot of people in the world who have seen tragedy,” he said revealing that he continues to lie in the same house where the tragedy took place

Meanwhile, Kamal continues to work in the movies in small roles. He was last seen in the film 'Pippa' as Sam Manekshaw.