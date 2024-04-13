Veteran actor Kamal Sadanah has opened up about Divya Bharti’s untimely death and shared that she didn't has any dipression

Kamal Sadanah and Divya Bharti

Kamal Sadanah says Divya Bharti 'had a couple of drinks' before her death: 'There was no question of suicide or murder'

Divya is one such Bollywood actress who gained amazing success and popularity in a very short span of time. However, her journey ended too soon. Divya Bharti was only 19 years old when she passed away after falling off the balcony of her fifth-floor home. Since her demise, there have been several conspiracy theories claiming different reasons for her death. Some say she committed suicide while others claim it to be murder. Now, veteran actor Kamal Sadanah has opened up about Divya Bharti’s untimely death.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kamal said, “It was very tough hearing about Divya Bharti’s death. It was really sad. She was one of the most talented actresses and great fun to work with.” He continued, “She was so much fun, and it was such shocking news. I had just finished shooting with her. I said, ‘How can that be possible? It’s not a natural way to go.’”

Kamal Sadanah revealed that he had planned to do a lot of films with the actress and he thinks that she would have been a superstar. The actor said, “My belief was she had a couple of drinks at that time, and she was just fooling around. I think she was in that energy and she slipped. I truly believe it was just an accident. I mean, I was just shooting with her, you know, till a few days before, and she was fine. There were no problems with her. She had great films which she had completed. She had her whole lineup of films she was being signed for.”

The veteran actor further shared that, according to him, her death was an accident. “There was no question of suicide or murder. Yes, she did drink a bit, but how much can you drink in half an hour? And she was not depressed. She was the kind to give you depression! It was an accident. She sat on the ledge, lost her balance, and fell. Sadly, all flats had grills except hers. Cars would always be parked below, but that night there was not a single one. She fell directly on the ground,” he added.