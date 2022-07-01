Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: In a last-ball thriller, BJP chooses Eknath Shinde for top job
Thanekars on cloud nine as Eknath Shinde becomes new Maharashtra CM
Nupur Sharma should apologise, her loose tongue set the entire country on fire: Supreme Court
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts moderate to heavy showers over next 2 days
Mumbai: With change in govt, what happens to Metro, Coastal Road, Bullet Train?
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kangana congratulates Eknath Shinde on becoming Maharashtras new CM

Kangana congratulates Eknath Shinde on becoming Maharashtra's new CM

Updated on: 01 July,2022 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The 'Dhaakad' actor, shared a photo of the new CM and captioned it, "What an inspiring success story....From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country...congratulations sir" followed by a joined hand emotion

Kangana congratulates Eknath Shinde on becoming Maharashtra's new CM

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Bipin Kokate


Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, congratulated the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Instagram.

The 'Dhaakad' actor, shared a photo of the new CM on her Instagram story and captioned it, "What an inspiring success story....From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country...congratulations sir" followed by a joined hand emotion.




Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to stream on OTT from July 1


Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Queen' actor will be next seen in 'Tejas' in which she portrays the role of an Indian Airforce officer. The film is slated to release later this year.

Along with that, she also has 'Emergency' in which she will be portraying the role of Smt Indira Gandhi. Apart from acting Kangana will also direct the film. 

Also Read: Defamation case: Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on July 4

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kangana Ranaut Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK