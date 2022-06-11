Kangana Ranaut: Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Diving into the glimpses of Kangana's picnic this Friday, our Bollywood 'Queen' could be spotted sporting a polka-dotted red dress and a straw string hat for her 'family-picnic'

Picture courtesy/Kangana Ranaut's Instagram account


Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut stepped out in Manali for a family picnic on Friday.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories, and posted a string of glimpses from her 'favourite spot'. In some of the glimpses the 35-year-old star called it a "much-needed break', further in a story she also wrote, " Much needed break day with my family at my favourite spot ... and weather was also kind...beautiful day..."




 
 
 
 
 
