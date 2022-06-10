Breaking News
Kangana Ranaut gives a tour of her mountain style house in Himachal Pradesh

Updated on: 10 June,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
She also shared that she incorporated 'Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri' while designing her new house'

Picture courtesy/Kangana Ranaut's Instagram account


Actor Kangana Ranaut , on Thursday, gave her fans a tour of her second new home in Himachal Pradesh.

In an Instagram post, Kangana revealed that the house has been made of river stones, local slates and wood.




 
 
 
 
 
