Updated on: 20 June,2022 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' to stream on OTT from July 1

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kangana Ranaut


Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' released in cinema halls on May 20. A month later, the film is all set to premiere on streaming platform Zee5 from July 1. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Speaking about her look and how she prepared for her role, Kangana shared: "I would like to thank our director for taking up this project and doing a movie with me while everyone suggested to him, 'how you can do your first movie with Kangana'. I tried to give my best."




She added while pointing towards the director: "He was most apprehensive about my weight gain due to 'Thalaivii' and always asked me, 'You will lose this weight right? you will lose? and I used to respond, 'Yes I will," she laughs and adds: "Even I used to think whether I will be able to be in shape again for this role after looking at his face."


