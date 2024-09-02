After Emergency is postponed, Kangana Ranaut stated that censorship is only for those "who don’t want tukde of this nation"

Emergency and The Kandahar Hijack's poster

The news of Kangana Ranaut's film ‘Emergency’ getting postponed came out yesterday, and it looks like this news didn't sit well with the actress, who has now criticised another show. Kangana Ranaut, while reacting to a tweet by politician Amit Malviya, stated that censorship is only for those "who don’t want tukde of this nation."

Law of the land is that one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship, one can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists… https://t.co/BRRrG6NGXh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2024

Which show is Kangana Ranaut talking about?

BJP politician Amit Malviya called out Anubhav Sinha's new show "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack" in his tweet and stated that "Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha legitimized their criminal intent by furthering their non-Muslim names." While reacting to his tweet, Kangana stated in her long tweet that censorship is only for those "who don’t want tukde of this nation."

Kangana Ranaut's tweet against "IC 814"

Kangana Ranaut, while responding to Amit Malviya's tweet regarding Anubhav Sinha's show, shared: "The law of the land is that one can show an unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship. One can even distort real-life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives. There is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti-national expressions, but as a nationalist, no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolve around the integrity and unity of Bharat. It seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust."

About Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency"

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, "Emergency," in which she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has hit a snag. According to reports, the film, which was originally set to release in theatres on September 6, has now been delayed. On August 30, Kangana shared a video on her social media accounts stating that her film has not yet received certification from the CBFC.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the release of the film has been delayed. He wrote, “#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won’t release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut.” At the time of writing, Kangana has yet to share a statement on the film’s release being postponed, nor has the production house, Zee Studios. Kangana’s production house, Manikarnika Films, also hasn’t released a statement.