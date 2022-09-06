Kangana Ranaut: Filmmaking a blend of prep and practice

Weighing in on the experience of working on her second directorial venture, Kangana on the art of film-making
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her film, Emergency, shared her thoughts about the craft of filmmaking and how the movie has made her understand the nuances of storytelling. In her opinion, “a movie makes a maker” and not the other way round. Emergency is her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a compelling watch. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of herself briefing someone off the camera. Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice and spontaneity. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do. [It] depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid.”
She shares that despite all the preparation, a story or a sequence may demand that one ditch all things that were part of the prep, compelling a person to start afresh with a different approach. “If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot, yet in the last moment, you demolish that mental structure/road map/blueprint and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts, then you know how to make a movie. And if you know how to make a movie, you will know in actuality, one can’t make a movie.”
In her opinion, the term film-maker is nothing but a “myth” as a story finds its true expression, and the maker is merely a vehicle. “If anything, a movie makes a maker because [the] story has its own seed and soul, which finds expression and manifests, and [a] so-called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted.”
