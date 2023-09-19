Kangana Ranaut: I have been perpetually ill

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and opened up about her health, revealing she battled several diseases within a year

Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut has not been keeping well for quite some time. On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram Story and opened up about her health, revealing she battled several diseases within a year. "I had Dengue, Covid, Delta, Covid - Omicron, and Covid + Swine flu everything within the last twelve months. I have been perpetually ill. Kehne ka matlab ye hai ki sab sometimes low and down feel karte hain, weak and hopeless bhi, ji ha Batmab type log bhi (It means everyone has such moments sometimes when they feel low and down, weak and hopeless. Even people who are like Batman) (smile face emoticon)," she wrote.

"Chalo chalte raho aage bado (The point is to look forward and progress) Wishing everyone Happy Festival season. (hug and red heart emoticons)," she added. Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'. 'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride among people about valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.She also be seen in 'Chandramukhi 2'. Makers shifted the release date to September 28 due to technical delays. Helmed by P Vasu,' Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

