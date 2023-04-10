Kangana Ranaut does not hold back while expressing her opinions and took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on Karan's cryptic note

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a cryptic note posted by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram stories over the weekend. The filmmaker was making headline for his old comments on wanting to 'murder' Anushka Sharma's career and his note was said to be in response to the accusations made on him for wanting to sabotage careers of actors not hailing form film families.

Kangana Ranaut does not hold back while expressing her opinions and took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on Karan's cryptic note. Sharing her thoughts, she recalled the time she was insulted by Karan and 'nepo' gang for not being fluent in the English language. "Ek waqt tha jab chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn't speak English...Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai, aage aage dekho hota hai kya."

Talking about Karan's cryptic note, he had shared a Hindi poem changing some words for the situation. "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.., jhoot ka ban jao ghulam...., hum bolne waalon mein se nahi..., jitna neecha dikhaoge..., jitne aarop lagaoge..., hum girne waalon mein se nahi..., humara karam humari Vijay hai...aap utha lo talvaar... Hum marne waalon mein se nahi," he wrote.

In the viral video, Karan confessed to trying to sabotage Anushka Sharma's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. The clip dates back to a week prior to the release of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', starring Anushka in the lead along with Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He is then seen apologising to Anushka.

On the work front, Karan Johar is looking forward to the release of his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.