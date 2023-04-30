Kangana Ranaut reminisces about Anurag Basu's training for Life in a Metro and shares her experience of being told about the limited shelf life of actresses in the industry

Old picture of Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Basu

Listen to this article Kangana Ranaut recalls Anurag Basu's intense training for their film 'Life in a Metro' x 00:00

Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback photo with filmmaker Anurag Basu on social media, taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana posted a old picture from the set of Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro' captioning it, "All thanks to this mad genius @anuragbasuofficial who launched me 17 years ago on 28th April 2006 here is a picture of him and me from life in a metro set (2006)this is how he trained me.... 'Tu chup kar' is his favourite training phrase ... ha ha l love you Anu ... thanks for everything. I was told actresses have 4-5 years shelf life .... Well I completed 17 years yesterday..."

In the picture shared by the actress, Kangana is seen sitting beside Anurag on a couch, discussing something on the film set of 'Life in a Metro' and Anurag is pointing a finger at Kangana. Actress is wearing a black and white dress and her hair is tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, filmmaker Anurag Basu is seen in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the 2006 film 'Gangster' along with Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja; after that, she was also seen in Anurag Basu's 2007 drama film, 'Life in a Metro' directed by Anurag Basu. The film stars an ensemble cast including Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sensharma, and Sharman Joshi.

Also Read: 'Was planning for a child but...': Salman Khan on parenthood, marriage

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be starring in the upcoming film 'Chandramukhi 2', directed by P. Vasu, which is the sequel to the popular Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi'. Apart from 'Chandramukhi 2', she has several upcoming projects, including Tejas, Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

Emergency marks Kangana's directorial debut, and the film revolves around former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life.