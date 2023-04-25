'Music School' trailer showcases a story about a music and drama teacher facing difficulties in promoting performing arts for children due to academic pressure from parents, teachers, and society

'Music School' movie poster

'Music School' trailer: Academic pressure and performing arts collide in Shriya Saran-Sharman Joshi's film

The makers of Ilaiyaraaja's multi-lingual musical ‘Music School’ launched the trailer in Mumbai, with the presence of the cast and crew, following the digital unveiling by Vijay Deverakonda. The event was attended by director and producer Paparao Biyyala, as well as actors Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua, and others.

The audience responded positively to the trailer launch.

The trailer for ‘Music School’ features Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi as music and dance teachers who are working on putting together a musical play called ‘The Sound of Music.’ The duo is shown collaborating with a group of young artists, including Gracy Goswami and Ozu Barua, in order to bring the production to life.

It portrays the challenges faced by a music and drama teacher in promoting performing arts for children while dealing with the intense academic pressure exerted by parents, teachers, and society. Through a musical journey filled with drama, humor, emotions, and music, the audience witnesses the struggles of the teacher in bringing out the talents of the young minds.

Along with this, the trailer offers glimpses of the stunning locations of Goa, adding to the visual appeal of the story. Music School is a poignant musical tale that delves into the pressing issue of academic pressure faced by young students due to societal, parental, and academic expectations. The film features eleven captivating songs, including three that have been thoughtfully adapted from The Sound of Music, seamlessly blending into the story to resonate with the Indian audience's sensibilities.

Directed and produced by Paparao Biyyala, a former IAS officer turned filmmaker, the musical film boasts an exceptional team of technicians. The makers have already released three songs from the film, namely ‘Padhte Jao Baccha’, ‘Teri Nigahon Ne’, and ‘Hichkaule’, to pique the audience's interest.

The film's magnificent visuals were captured by renowned cinematographer Kiran Deohans, while the stellar cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles, alongside debutants Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy. The film also features talented actors like Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani, and many other child actors.