Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Karan Aujla calls Asha Bhosles performance on Tauba Tauba iconic Vicky Kaushal says absolute legend

Karan Aujla calls Asha Bhosle's performance on Tauba Tauba 'iconic', Vicky Kaushal says, 'absolute legend'

Updated on: 30 December,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Karan Aujla reacted to Asha Bhosle's performance on Tauba Tauba and wrote, "I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together"

Karan Aujla calls Asha Bhosle's performance on Tauba Tauba 'iconic', Vicky Kaushal says, 'absolute legend'

Karan Aujla, Asha Bhosle, Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Karan Aujla calls Asha Bhosle's performance on Tauba Tauba 'iconic', Vicky Kaushal says, 'absolute legend'
x
00:00

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who recently performed at a concert in Dubai, took fans off-guard after she crooned her rendition of the 2024 viral track Tauba Tauba. The 91-year-old also performed the hook steps of the song. The singer was seen wearing a white saree and paired it with white necklace. Singer Karan Aujla and actor Vicky Kaushal who sang and danced to the song respectively also reacted to the same. 





Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal react to Asha Bhosle’s Tauba Tauba performance

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Aujla wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba... a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument. This song has received a lot of love and recognition amongst not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together."

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who originally performed the hook step in the movie Bad Newz, couldn't contain his excitement. Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "What an absolute legend... Asha ji."

The impact of Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’

The viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ was a turning point in Karan Aujla’s career, surpassing all his expectations. He earlier told Mid-day, “Watching fans from all over embrace it was surreal, and it highlighted music's ability to transcend cultural and geographic boundaries. It pushed me to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience.”

That being said, Karan believes success doesn’t come easy. While the exterior looks all glam and glitz, there's a lot of unseen hard work. He explained, “I spent years writing for others, learning the ropes, and waiting for my moment. Moving to Canada meant starting from scratch, facing financial challenges, and sleepless nights. Getting noticed took time, and staying consistent has been even harder. It may seem like things blew up quickly, but it's been years of grinding, evolving, and hard work to get here.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

asha bhosle Karan Aujla vicky kaushal Bad Newz Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK