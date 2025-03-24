Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive note stating that Adolescence is a wake-up call for all parents especially in the age of social media

Netflix's latest crime drama Adolescence, which has been garnering rave reviews across the world including Indian celebs, has found its latest review coming in from filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar. He took to Instagram and penned a comprehensive note stating that the 4-part series is a wake-up call for all parents especially in the age of social media.

Karan Johar praises Adolescence

Karan, who is a single dad to twins Yash and Roohi, wrote, “I have always known that raising a child is as much a blessing as it is an arduous responsibility… No book or podcast can prepare you or teach you to be the best version of yourself as a parent …what you need to first be is the best version of YOURSELF.”

He continued, “Adolescence is a wake-up loud call to parents who are raising children in times of social media … I grew up on conversations they speak in emojis … I grew up on books they scroll reels... I grew up on self-discovery they are surrounded by comparisons. The pandemic is NOW! We just don’t see it. This gut-wrenching show is more a mirror to parenting and social media commentary than anything I have seen or been impacted by recently.”

“The gaze of perceived masculinity …. The impact of bullying … the turning a blind eye to child habits and patterns … this 4 episode mini-series is a blasterclass for Parents. The technical marvel of 4 groundbreaking long shots moved me as a filmmaker but broke me as a parent ….

I am raising twins … and I thank this show for building my awareness and my responsibility quotient even more,” he added.

About Adolescence

Earlier, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, and Hansal Mehta to name a few, also praised the show. The series tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school. As the plot unfolds, the show delves into the dark side of social media, focusing on how internet subcultures, particularly incel culture, can shape the behaviour of impressionable adolescents. The series has garnered critical acclaim and become a global hit, topping Netflix's charts.