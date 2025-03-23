Netflix's crime drama Adolescence depicts the disturbing consequences of online influence on teenagers. Actor and co-writer Stephen Graham has reacted to the show’s popularity in India

A still from Netflix's Adolescence

Netflix's latest crime drama Adolescence is currently the talk of the town as it has impressed the Indian audience including celebs like Alia Bhatt, Anurag Kashyap, and Hansal Mehta to name a few. The drama depicts the disturbing consequences of online influence on teenagers. Now, actor and co-writer Stephen Graham has reacted to the show’s popularity in India.

Stephen Graham on Indians loving Adolescence

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen shared, “I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there.”

He added, “The thing you have to understand when we set out to do this… it was very colloquial. But it’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable.”

Celebs praising Adolescence

Anurag Kashyap wrote, “I am numb and envious and jealous that someone can go and make that. The performances from the Child actor Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who is not just playing the father but is also the co-creator of the show. The amount of hard work that has gone in the show. I can’t even imagine the rehearsals and prep they did, so they could shoot every episode in a single shot.”

Alia Bhatt shared, "This show is truly perfection. From the writing to the staging to the EXCEPTIONAL cinematography I wonder what it felt like when after an hour of calling action to finally calling cut... how did the entire cast and crew feel???? The performances by each and every person that has walked into frame and out was ALIVE, real raw and so hot in the moment that the energy is very very palpable! & so moving. The magic of storytelling and an entire crew coming together to deliver, every department giving nothing but their heart and soul to every second on screen. I'm in awe!!!"

About Adolescence

The series tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school. As the plot unfolds, the show delves into the dark side of social media, focusing on how internet subcultures, particularly incel culture, can shape the behaviour of impressionable adolescents. The series has garnered critical acclaim and become a global hit, topping Netflix's charts