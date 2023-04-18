Karan Johar dismisses reports of Dharma Productions making 'Dhadak 2'

Released in 2018, 'Dhadak' marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Ishaan Khatter

Karan Johar. Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has denied a report that his production banner, Dharma Productions, is making the sequel of 'Dhadak', which was rumoured to have actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in the lead. Karan's clarification comes after a media report surfaced stating that Siddhant and Tripti will be seen starring as lead in 'Dhadak 2'. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories and denied the news related to 'Dhadak 2'.

Karan wrote, "To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles..."

Released in 2018, 'Dhadak' marked the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor. It also stars Ishaan Khatter. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi language film Sairat by Nagraj Manjule. Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. His last directorial was the 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is reportedly all set to return with the new season of his much loved and controversial show 'Koffee With Karan'. It will mark the eighth season of the show. While last year, Karan Johar opened the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker is reportedly keen on getting Ranbir and Alia together for his first epsiode this time around. A source told mid-day, " Karan wants to feature new combinations in this instalment. Ranbir and Alia top his list. While Alia opened the last three editions, Karan knows that the audience is keen to know more about the couple’s married life and parenthood. So, he is hoping to bring them on the couch. He would also love to have Shah Rukh Khan, who was conspicuous by his absence in the last edition, feature in the opening episode or the season finale.”