In Pic: Konkana Sen and Ranbir Kapoor (Pic credit/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Karan Johar fuels speculation about 'Wake Up Sid 2,' netizens say, 'don't play with us’ x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma have been making headlines for all the right reasons. The duo has sparked Wake Up Sid 2 rumours after a video of them shooting for something went viral. In the video, the Animal star can be seen wearing a plain blue kurta while Konkona was seen in a white kurta with a blue dupatta paired with blue pants.

Now, Karan Johar has further fueled the fire as he shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor waking up to the voice of Konkana Sen, who is calling him Sid. While sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news

#SidWakesUp #SiddyBoy #WUSgang #WhatsBrewing #ranbirkapoor #ad"

While this post has made people excited about a supposed sequel to Ranbir's much-loved film, some are calling out Karan Johar for playing with their feelings, as they feel it's just an ad. A fan wrote, "I know it’s just an ad, but actually I’d love to see Sid & Aisha’s life 15 years down the line". "Yall played with my heart! It’s an AD and here I thought for a second that there’s a sequel happening," said another user. While third one commented, "The movie which made me a die hard fan of RK. And since then there's no looking back. And KoKo is out of this world." Another user said, “Don’t play with us like this.”

Before we express our wish for the possibility of Wake Up Sid 2, it is important to note that the first instalment, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor, was released in 2009. The film marked Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut and turned out to be one of the biggest hits. The story revolves around a spoiled brat who learns to live independently with the guidance of a journalist who has recently moved to Mumbai.

On the work front, Ranbir was most recently seen in 'Animal.' Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film became one of the biggest hits of 2023. Meanwhile, Konkona Sen Sharma impressed everyone with her performance in Lust Stories.