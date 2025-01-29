Karan Johar shared candid shots of Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside a lengthy note where he recalled his first meeting with his mom Amrita Singh and dad Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood filmmaker and Dharma honcho Karan Johar proudly announced the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a heartfelt post reminiscing his first meets with Ibrahim’s parents and actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Karan asserted that “films are in their blood”. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim will step into the movies with Sarzameen.

Karan Johar recalls his first meeting with Saif and Amrita

Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared candid shots of Ibrahim alongside a lengthy note where he recalled his first meeting with Ibrahim’s mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan.

He wrote, “I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy, and the commandment over the camera she had. But, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!.”

He added, “With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming, and effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! I know this family for 40 years. Worked with them in different capacities - Duniya with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kurbaan with Saif, and of course, Simmba with Sara followed by many more (to come!!) I know this family for the heart they have.”

Karan Johar welcomes Ibrahim Ali Khan to Bollywood

The post further read, “Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

Sarzameen will also star Kajol and South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. For those unversed, Ibrahim was also Karan's assistant on his last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.