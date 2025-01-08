Soon to make his debut in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his playful interactions with paps and fans. Recently, he indulged in an interaction with a man and his cow

Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious interaction (pic/Instagram)

'Kahe ka actor': Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with a cow owner will leave you in splits - watch video

Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is often seen indulging with fans and paparazzi in fun banter while heading out from his gym. Recently, a new video surfaced on the internet showing Ibrahim interacting with a man and his cow outside the gym. This video will leave you laughing. In the video, Ibrahim Ali Khan exits his gym after a workout.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious interaction will leave you in splits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

He is wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and a hoodie which he paired with his sunglasses. He was also carrying his gym bag. In the video, he can be seen interacting with a man and his cow. Ibrahim asked Lakshmi (the cow), "What do you want?" The cow owner demanded baksheesh (tip). Responding to this, Ibrahim pointed at eight photographers and jokingly suggested taking the tip from them. He counted the photographers, "ek, do, teen..". To this, the cow owner replied, "Aap do, aap bade actor hain (You give, you are a big actor)."

Ibrahim replies with a hilarious response which leaves fans and paparazzi shocked. He said, "Kaunsa actor, kahe ka actor hun main? (What actor?)." The cow owner further said that he is the son of a big actor. To this, Ibrahim replied, "Papa hain, main nahi hoon naa (My father is a big actor, but not me)." He then clicked a photo with the cow owner before leaving in his car. Netizens couldn't control their laughter and have filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front and personal life

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make the Bollywood debut soon. He will debut with Karan Johar's film Sarzameen starring Kajol. the film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, actor Boman Irani's son. He also has Shauna Gautam's directorial, Nadaniyaan, in the works. He will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor in this romantic drama produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. On the personal front, there are rumours that Ibrahim is dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari. While both of them have remained tight-lipped about the rumours, they are often seen together at events and parties, which further fuels the speculations.