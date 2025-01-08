Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kahe ka actor Ibrahim Ali Khans hilarious banter with a cow owner will leave you in splits watch video

'Kahe ka actor': Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with a cow owner will leave you in splits - watch video

Updated on: 08 January,2025 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Soon to make his debut in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is known for his playful interactions with paps and fans. Recently, he indulged in an interaction with a man and his cow

'Kahe ka actor': Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with a cow owner will leave you in splits - watch video

Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious interaction (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
'Kahe ka actor': Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious banter with a cow owner will leave you in splits - watch video
x
00:00

Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is often seen indulging with fans and paparazzi in fun banter while heading out from his gym. Recently, a new video surfaced on the internet showing Ibrahim interacting with a man and his cow outside the gym. This video will leave you laughing. In the video, Ibrahim Ali Khan exits his gym after a workout.


Ibrahim Ali Khan's hilarious interaction will leave you in splits


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


He is wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and a hoodie which he paired with his sunglasses. He was also carrying his gym bag. In the video, he can be seen interacting with a man and his cow. Ibrahim asked Lakshmi (the cow), "What do you want?" The cow owner demanded baksheesh (tip). Responding to this, Ibrahim pointed at eight photographers and jokingly suggested taking the tip from them. He counted the photographers, "ek, do, teen..". To this, the cow owner replied, "Aap do, aap bade actor hain (You give, you are a big actor)."

Ibrahim replies with a hilarious response which leaves fans and paparazzi shocked. He said, "Kaunsa actor, kahe ka actor hun main? (What actor?)." The cow owner further said that he is the son of a big actor. To this, Ibrahim replied, "Papa hain, main nahi hoon naa (My father is a big actor, but not me)." He then clicked a photo with the cow owner before leaving in his car. Netizens couldn't control their laughter and have filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front and personal life

Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make the Bollywood debut soon. He will debut with Karan Johar's film Sarzameen starring Kajol. the film will be directed by Kayoze Irani, actor Boman Irani's son. He also has Shauna Gautam's directorial, Nadaniyaan, in the works. He will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor in this romantic drama produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. On the personal front, there are rumours that Ibrahim is dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari. While both of them have remained tight-lipped about the rumours, they are often seen together at events and parties, which further fuels the speculations. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ibrahim Ali Khan bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK