Bollywood's latest lovebirds, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours again as they were spotted twinning in black at the airport on Wednesday night. The duo was seen at the airport, reportedly returning from a vacation in Goa. Their appearance at the same time at the airport has reignited their dating rumours.

The two were twinning in black outfits. Ibrahim kept his look casual with a simple black hoodie and blue denim. Palak, on the contrary, looked chic in a body-hugging black top with blue denim. Both were seen carrying their luggage separately on strollers.

Despite being papped together multiple times, Ibrahim and Palak have denied the claims. These rumours began in 2022 when paparazzi spotted them together at a party. Later, they were spotted together at a concert, further fuelling these rumours. However, Palak has always dismissed these claims by saying that they are just friends.

Recently, Palak's mother and famous actress Shweta Tiwari expressed her views on her daughter's love life, “Rumours don’t bother me anymore. In all these years, I have realised people’s memory only lasts for 4 hours. They will forget the news after that, so why bother?"



The Singham Again actress further said, “As per rumours, my daughter is dating every third guy, and I am getting married every year. According to the internet, I’m already married thrice. These things don’t affect me now. Earlier they did, back when social media wasn’t there, and certain journalists disliked writing good things about you. Negativity about actors sells. After dealing with that era, this doesn’t affect me."

Work front of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari

While their New Year getaway to Goa has reignited the rumours, Ibrahim and Palak remain tight-lipped about their love life and focus on their upcoming projects. Ibrahim is set to debut in 2025 with Sarzameen alongside Kajol. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Boman Irani's son Kayoze Irani. Palak was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and also has a few projects in her pocket. She debuted in 2021 with her horror mystery project, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.