Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of herself having breakfast with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir in London

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan in London. (Pic- Kareena's Instagram)

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture of 'colourful' breakfast with Saif, Taimur and Jeh x 00:00

The Pataudi family are currently on vacation in London. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of herself having breakfast with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons Taimur and Jehangir. Kareena, while sharing the adorable photo from their breakfast, said, “We like our breakfast colourful. Summer of 2023 (sic)”

Kareena can be seen in the picture sporting a vivid orange shirt and wide-leg blue jeans. Saif, meanwhile, has kept it cool by wearing a light green shirt. The children can be seen eating breakfast while wearing the Messi jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans showered Kareena with love as soon as she posted the photo. They were referred to as "Perfect" by one Instagram user and "Happy Family" by another.

Everyone is having a great time in London, from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and their children, to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya, and their sister Saba Ali Khan. The Pataudi family, from going to parks to eating delectable breakfasts, aren't missing out on any fun in London.

Soha and Saba have also been sharing images and videos from London in the meantime. Soha posted a video of their time playing in the park on Facebook on Friday and wrote, "Who said parks are just for kids? #summer2023."

Kareena shared images of Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, and her from the BBC Earth Experience on Friday. One of the selfies featured Saif giving the victory sign.

Speaking of their professional careers, Kareena was last seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, whereas Saif Ali Khan was a part of the much-discussed movie Adipurush recently. In the movie, Saif portrayed the role of Ravan. While the film faced criticism from a lot of people, many praised Saif's performance.

Due to its advance bookings, Adipurush enjoyed a fantastic first weekend at the box office, but after three days, its box office revenue continued to decline with no hope of recovery. 'Adipurush' was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500-600 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films. The film was based on the Indian epic Ramayana, a story that shows the triumph of good over evil.