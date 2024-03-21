Kareena Kapoor talks about her kids, says son Taimur is bit reserved and does not like getting clicked

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her kids-Taimur and Jeh. The star kids are among the most popular in the film industry and get papped everytime they step out

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Her popularity has also extended to her kids Taimur and Jeh who are often papped in the city every time they step out. In a recent interview, Kareena revealed how her sons, Taimur and Jeh are very much like their father Saif Ali Khan. Taimur is 7 and Jeh is 3.

Kareena and Saif are often papped with their kids and little Jeh is known to make funny faces while posing for the camera. When asked if Jeh's sense of humour comes form his father, Kareena told Filme Shilmy in an interview, "They (Taimur and Jeh) are actually both quite like him (Saif). Jeh just looks like me, but he has Saif's naughtiness. Though Tim (Taimur's nickname) has Saif's sense of humour, he is a bit reserved and doesn't like being clicked, he is more like his father. Jeh is like me in terms of look and vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.”

Having debuted in 2000 with Refugee, she has completed 23 years in Bollywood, with several noteworthy performances in films like Chameli, Dev, Omkara and Yuva.

Kareena is currently in a great phase of her career paving way for different kind of roles. She was last seen in the film 'Jaane Jaan' which was a direct-to-OTT release. She played an intriguing character in the murder mystery directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

She is currently gearing up for the release of the film 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The heist comedy film will be released in theatres on March 29. Recently, during a fan interaction via a special zoom video call Kareena discussed her film in detail. She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love"

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is shot in various locations across India, with most of the shooting having taken place in Mumbai. 'Crew' is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network and will be released on the big screens on 29th March 2024.