Alongside the photo, the ‘Heroine’ actress wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite girl superstar love you tons.” Kareena also added read heart emojis to the post

Picture Courtesy/Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Check out! Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘favorite girl’ Alia Bhatt on her birthday x 00:00

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her "favourite superstar," Alia Bhatt, as she celebrates her 32nd birthday today.

On Saturday, Bebo took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid photo of her with the birthday girl. In the image, Kareena is seen making a pout, while Alia flaunts her radiant smile. The two can be seen dressed in traditional outfits as they pose together for the picture perfect.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also shared a heartfelt post featuring a cherished picture of herself with Alia. She described her daughter-in-law Alia as a “gorgeous friend” in her caption. Sharing their smiling photo, Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday my gorgeous friend this pic is precious as it’s our first. Stay happy and blessed love love and more love.”

Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt also showered birthday love on the 'Raazi' actress by sharing her priceless childhood photo. The rare black-and-white throwback photo shared a heartwarming moment between the siblings, with a young Pooja tenderly holding toddler Alia in her arms. Both are smiling softly at the camera, with little Alia looking irresistibly cute as she leans into her older sister.

Sharing the adorable click, Pooja Bhatt wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @aliaabhatt May you always be childlike & true.”

Alia Bhatt received heartfelt birthday wishes from several stars, including sweet posts from Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, among others.

Interestingly, Alia kicked off her birthday festivities a little early this year. On Thursday, she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, hosted a pre-birthday celebration with the media. During the event, the ‘Rockstar’ actor showered Alia with affectionate kisses on her forehead.

Following the celebration, the couple planned to head to Alibaug for a more intimate celebration of both Holi and Alia’s birthday. However, their plans were abruptly changed when they received the tragic news of the passing of their close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s father, Deb Mukerji.

