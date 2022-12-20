Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her 'beta' Taimur will surely make you emotional

Updated on: 20 December,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress took to social media and shared the photograph

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her 'beta' Taimur will surely make you emotional

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his 6th birthday today. Social media's favourite star kid who takes internet by storm with his inate cuteness and innocence, is being showered with immense love from his fans and friends from his mom and dad's fraternity alike. While several Bollywood took to Instagram to wish little Tim on his birthday, his mommy, Kareena's birthday heartfelt Insta post for her little bundle of joy was most special among all the wishes. 


Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gives ‘PROOF’ how much the Kapoor family loves croissants!



On Tuesday, Kareena shared a string of pictures of her dear son on Instagram and penned an emotional note as she wished her beloved son a happy birthday. Kareena wrote, "Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that's how much I love you. Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching...And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar...And when you make your own band...you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son... #My Tim Tim#Mera beta#Happy birthday Tim," followed by a heart emoticon. 


 
 
 
 
 
Reacting on Kareena's post, Taimur's maasi, Karisma Kapoor dropped two heart emoticons along with a smiley. Her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star, Sonam Kapoor too stopped by on Kareena's comments section to wish Taimur. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday Tim" along with a emoji.  Esha Gupta, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora among others were among several Bollywood celebs who flooded Bebo's comment section with sweet birthday wishes. 

Apart from Taimur, Bollywood's power couple, Saif and Kareena are also parents to their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan who is fondly called as Jeh.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets cracking on the case

