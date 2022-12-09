Sonam Kapoor shares cute pic of brother Harshvarrdhan with son Vayu, calls him 'best mama'

On Friday, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor delighted her fans and netizens with an adorable photo of her little munchkin, Vayu and her brother, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor.

Bollywood actor and a bona fide fashionista, Sonam Kapoor who welcomed her baby boy, Vayu in August this year, is currently enjoying just being a momma. Apart from being a top-notch fashionista, the ‘Neerja’ actor who turned heads with her ravishing red ensemble at the recently held Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, is also an avid social media user who loves to share glimpses of her baby boy with her fans.

On Friday, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor delighted her fans and netizens with an adorable photo of her little munchkin, Vayu and her brother, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. In the photo, Harshvarrdhan can be seen holding his little nephew in arms and looking at him affectionately, while Sonam’s little bundle of joy is happily lying on Harshvarrdhan’s lap, facing towards his beloved Mama.

“@harshvarrdhankapoor vayu loves you you’re the best mama.. #nephew #mamalove”, wrote Sonam alongside her post.

Right from Sonam Kapoor’s fans and friends from the film fraternity, people couldn’t stop themselves from liking and commenting on the actor’s cutesy insta post. Oozing with love and cuteness, Vayu and Harshvarrdhan’s photo is giving major mama and nephew love goals!

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first baby, Vayu, on August 20, 2022. For the unversed, the power couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The news of their baby’s arrival was shared by Sonam on social media along with a beautiful note.

While Harshvarrdhan was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary’s action-thriller, ‘Thar’ along with father Anil Kapoor, Sonam on the other hand will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming project titled, ‘Blind’.