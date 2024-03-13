Breaking News
Karisma Kapoor reveals this one thing sister Kareena Kapoor did to annoy her: 'She used to grab all my...'

Updated on: 13 March,2024 12:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Karisma spoke about sister Kareena in a recent promotional video posted by Netflix to promote her film, Murder Mubarak.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor make for the most adorable sister duos in Bollywood. Insight into any bit of their lives is lapped up by their fans. The actresses are often spotted at events and family gatherings together, proving that they share an unshakeable bond. Karisma spoke about sister Kareena in a recent promotional video posted by Netflix to promote her film, Murder Mubarak.


In the video, the 49-year-old actress is asked to reveal one thing that Kareena did to specifically annoy her. Karisma says that Bebo would grab all her jeans and never return them. She is also asked if she was a bully as a big sister. To which, Karisma replies, "I am such a good elder sister, no bullying ever."


Karisma is also asked about her iconic song 'What is mobile number?' from the film Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999). She says she has never used the line in her real life, only on stage and on screen.


With Murder Mubarak, Karisma Kapoor returns to the screen five years after Mentalhood (2019). 

Netflix’s Murder Mubarak is set for release on 15th March 2024. As excitement builds for the film, viewers are eager to see the remarkable collaboration between Homi Adajania, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati. The film revolves around a gripping case with seven suspects, each with a possible motive linking them to the crime at The Royal Delhi Club. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of an Investigating Officer, tasked with solving this intricate murder mystery. 

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, says, “Murder Mubarak is a distinctive blend of suspense and comedy, combining the best of both genres. True to its intriguing title, the film is gripping and entertaining, brought to life by a stellar ensemble star cast. We are thrilled to present another entertaining film from our successful collaboration with Maddock Films. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie Murder Mubarak is a mystery thriller that is set to take the audience on a ride like never before!”

