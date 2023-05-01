Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy Sachin's wedding, shares pictures

Kartik Aaryan attended his crew member's wedding and also took to his social media handle to share pictures from the ceremony

Kartik Aaryan with Sachin and Surekha

Kartik Aaryan, who has multiple projects in the pipeline, recently took time off work and attended the marriage function of his spotboy, Sachin. The actor also took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures with the newlywed couple and wished them the best for their married life.

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram feed and created a post with two pictures. In one of the pictures, Kartik is seen taking a selfie with the newlywed couple on the stage. In another picture, Kartik is seen posing with Sachin, his wife, and a couple of other guests.

Sharing the pictures, Kartik wrote, “Congratulations Sachin aur Surekha. Happy Married life ahead.”

After Kartik shared the pictures, some users wondered who the couple in the picture was. Some fans of the actor said that Sachin is Kartik's bodyguard, while he is actually his spotboy. Last year, Kartik had celebrated Sachin's birthday with him as well. Fans were left impressed with Kartik attending his spotboy's wedding, that he took time out for it, unlike other stars. "Most humble superstar Kartik,” wrote one fan. Another added, “Wow, he went there. Must mean so much to Sachin. Beautiful soul.”

This indeed speaks a lot about Kartik’s generous personality that has today made him a fan-made star. Earlier also, Kartik had attended the wedding of his manager and apart from this, the star also took his team on a vacation to Europe after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik is currently working on his upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. Kiara Advani, who is his co-star in the film, recently wrapped her portions for the film and announced the same on her social media on Saturday. Announcing the wrap of the film, Kiara shared a couple of pictures from the shoot and wrote, "A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."