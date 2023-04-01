Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Kahani' khatam in Kashmir

Sources say Kartik-Kiara head to the Valley today to film final leg of Satyaprem Ki Katha; romantic song to be shot over week-long schedule

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Last year, when most Hindi films were tanking at the box office, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani struck gold with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two are hoping to recreate the magic this year with Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks the Bollywood debut of Marathi film director Sameer Vidwans. We hear the director is now ready to call action on the film’s final schedule in Kashmir. While Vidwans has headed to the Valley, the actors are expected to reach today for the week-long stint.



Vidwans

On the cards is the shoot of a romantic number that Vidwans deliberately saved for the last. A source tells us, “Kashmir looks vibrant at the onset of summer. Sameer was sure that he wanted to capture the Valley in all its glory, and hence, lined up the song for April. The team has finalised locations in Srinagar and Gulmarg. Bosco Martis will choreograph the love ballad that will feature only the leads.” After the Kashmir stint, it will be a wrap on the drama that went on floors in September 2022.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Satyaprem Ki Katha team as it nears the finish line. A fortnight ago, Aaryan and Advani were spotted shooting some courtroom scenes in the College of Agriculture, Pune. The source adds, “For another sequence, the main building of the educational institution was turned into a law college.” Recently, a clip from the rom-com, depicting the leads getting married, made its way to social media. The film is simultaneously in post-production, being readied for a June 29 release. mid-day reached out to Vidwans, who remained unavailable for comment.