After the screening of Satya, Ram Gopal Varma got emotional and sent Manoj Bajpayee, who played the iconic character of Bhiku Mhatre, a long message complimenting his performance after 25 years.

Manoj Bajpayee and JD Chakravarthy in Satya (1998); (right) Ram Gopal Varma

The compliment that took 25 years

At the re-release of Satya (1998) on Wednesday, the cast and crew got together to celebrate the film. They of course walked down memory lane, laughed at common jokes and were happy to see how far everyone has come. After the screening, Ram Gopal Varma got emotional and sent Manoj Bajpayee, who played the iconic character of Bhiku Mhatre, a long message complimenting his performance after 25 years. His message read, “I so wish you could have seen the film yesterday for you to truly understand what I am saying now. You didn’t just play Bhiku—you became him and breathed life into a role that redefined the way one viewed characters in cinema. You were raw, magnetic thus elevating Satya [JD Chakravarthy] high above from being just a gritty gangster. Bhiku Mhatre is a strange blend of raw courage, fun-filled humour, undying loyalty, and all this mixed with a dose of unpredictability. From the moment you appeared on screen, you dominated every frame with your fiery presence as a man who could make us laugh one moment and leave us stunned the next. What truly sets your performance apart is the unconventional depth you brought to Bhiku Mhatre by not being just a larger-than-life figure; but a man of believable contradictions, someone who could be seriously loving of his wife and equally ruthless in his business of crime. The most effective was the relationship between Bhiku and Satya. The chemistry you brought between the two of you was electrifying but it felt entirely organic. You made Bhiku’s trust and loyalty toward Satya feel so real that their bond became one of the strongest emotional pillars of the film. I still remember the scene where Bhiku confronts Kallu Mama [Saurabh Shukla] about Satya’s loyalty. Your intensity in that moment was staggering—the anger in your eyes, the weight in your voice. It was a masterclass in how to command attention without going over the top.” On reading the message, Manoj laughs and tells us, “It took 25 years for Ramu to compliment me on my performance. At that time, he was too involved in its making. On Wednesday night he was detached enough to watch it as a director and audience.”

What’s the big issue?

A while ago, discussions arose over the fees of actors’ entourage. Several producers agreed that paying a star and their entourage often costs more than the film itself, increasing budgets unnecessarily. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan said the issue was unnecessarily “blown out of proportion”. He clarified that not all actors demand a huge entourage. He added, “I am mindful that everyone gets their due, be it my team or the producer. As for me, I always try to ensure my whole team and the producers are happy with the payments.” Wonder how big is his entourage?

First break, second test

The industry is a tough place to crack, and getting your first big break is tougher. For Bhoomika Meena, seen in the series, Chidiya Udd, the journey has been full of trials and tribulations. She said, “My first audition didn’t work out. I took it as a sign to grow as an actor. By the time the chance came again, I had evolved. My second audition caught the makers’ attention. The process wasn’t easy—multiple auditions, look tests, and date clashes—but it all eventually aligned.”

No follow-up for this story

Nikkhil Advani; (right) A still from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Last year, director Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) re-released in theatres. The Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer received an overwhelming reception from fans. Rumours were rife that the makers were planning a potential sequel. Nikkhil set the record straight, saying there is no sequel in the making. He added that no one should make Kal Ho Naa Ho 2. In an interview, he said that no one can recreate the magic Shah Rukh can. Guess we’ll have to make do with the re-releases.

Son makes dad dance

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa; (right) Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is slowly making his presence felt in the industry. After Maharaj (2024), Junaid will share the screen with Khushi Kapoor in the romantic entertainer, Loveyapa. Besides monitoring his son’s career, Aamir made a special appearance in the film’s new track, Rehna kol. If sources are to be believed, Farah Khan decided to feature the actor in the song. An industry source revealed, “Farah Khan, who is choreographing the next song from Loveyapa, Rehna kol, brought Aamir Khan into the song. The superstar’s glimpse can be seen towards the end of the song.” While Aamir is not exactly part of the cast, a song—choreographed by Farah—from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) will play in the background. Are you singing Pehla nasha... like us?

Ticket to Hollywood

Disha on the set with Tyrese Gibson (sitting) Harry Goodwins (behind); (right) Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s off-screen avatar and Instagram posts have often left her fans drooling. Now, the actor is giving fans a chance to see her perform. She is gearing up for her Hollywood debut. Recently, Disha was spotted with Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson and Harry Goodwins. The three are currently filming the series, Durango, Mexico. Judging by the BTS picture, Disha will have some interesting fight sequences in the series, something the actor has likely trained for aggressively. What fun!