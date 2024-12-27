Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor have shared festive pictures. On Thursday, the two took to their Instagram, and shared the pictures

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor have shared festive pictures. On Thursday, the two took to their Instagram, and shared the pictures in which they can be seen all decked up, as they celebrated Christmas.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “A Siblings Kinda Christmas”.

Earlier, the actress attended the haldi ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap.

She took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from the haldi ceremony. In one the videos Khushi was seen applying haldi on Aaliyah. Another video shows Aaliyah sharing a kiss with her fiance.

Khushi wrote in the caption, “Haldi morning”.

The actress was seen donning a yellow coloured ethnic outfit as per the theme of the wedding festivity.

Khushi is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. She made her debut with ‘The Archies’ which was directed by Zoya Akhtar. In the film, she was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was dubbed a disaster with critics unanimously panning the film.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen opposite Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in ‘Loveyapa’.

The film is directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame, and is an adaptation of the hit Tamil romantic comedy movie ‘Love Today’.

The shoot of the film reportedly started in Mumbai followed by its 2nd schedule in June this year in Delhi-NCR.

She also has ‘Naadaniyaan’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In December last year, it was revealed that Dharma Productions’ digital branch, Dharmatic Entertainment, is planning to produce a direct-to-OTT film. It will also mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Later, Karan Johar also took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated Shauna for her first film. Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

