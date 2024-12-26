The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using Arjun Kapoor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links

Arjun Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Singham Again, recently fell victim to cybercrime after a fake account claimed to be his manager and offered opportunities to connect with him. Arjun took to his Instagram stories and warned fans about the same. The scammer had been targeting unsuspecting fans, using the actor's name to build credibility and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking on malicious links.

Arjun Kapoor warns fans of fake account

Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram stories, "It's come to my attention that a random account is reaching out to people claiming to be my manager and offering opportunities to connect with me. Please know that these messages are not legitimate, and I have no association with them. I would never ask anyone to click on links or share personal details through such means. Please don't fall for these scams - stay safe and alert. If you come across such messages. Kindly report the account immediately. Have a safe and merry Christmas."

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen portraying the modern-day version of Ravan, Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also featured a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again, the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe was released on November 1. The movie has been given a spin on Ramayana. It faced a box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Arjun penned a heartfelt note, thanking Rohit for making every moment on set unforgettable. He captioned the post, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat!”