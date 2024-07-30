From Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to Adal Badal co-starring her husband Sidharth Malhotra, here are the actress' 5 upcoming films of Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, the lucky lady of Bollywood, has quite an interesting lineup. The actress, who will be turning a year older on July 31, has a busy year ahead. Not one, not two, but she has five films in her kitty, and each one is equally grand and important for her. Kiara, who's also known as the box-office queen, is all set to rule everyone's heart with films in both Hindi and Telugu language cinema. From Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to Adal Badal co-starring her husband Sidharth Malhotra, here are the actress' 5 upcoming films:

Don 3

Kiara Advani has joined hands with Ranveer Singh for Farhan Akhtar's film Don 3. Ranveer will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the popular Don franchise while Kiara will be seen opposite Singh as the leading lady of the film. Farhan welcomed Kiara Advani into the Don universe through a special post.

Game Changer

Kiara is all set to make waves down south by starring opposite Ram Charan in the pan-India movie Game Changer, which will be releasing in 2025. The political thriller boasts an ensemble cast including Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The movie will be directed by S Shankar.

War 2

Kiara Advani is one of the biggest actresses in India today, and rumors have it that she is entering the fabled YRF SPY Universe! Kiara has apparently been roped in by Aditya Chopra for his tentpole spy thriller War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr! The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for delivering huge blockbusters in Hindi cinema.

Toxic

Kiara Advani will be seen sharing screen space with Yash in Toxic as his love interest. KGF star Yash’s Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, will be co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film will be released worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Adal Badal

After receiving immense love for Shershaah, Kiara Advani is all set to join hands with her husband Sidharth Malhotra for a romantic comedy, Adal Badal, reportedly.