Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures of her 'soulmate' actor Sidharth Malhotra. The two tied the knot in February, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Listen to this article Kiara Advani's birthday wish for Sidharth Malhotra includes unseen moments with her 'soulmate' x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra turned 40 today. The actress rang-in his birthday with his wife Kiara Advani and other close friends. On his birthday, Kiara took to social media to share some adorable pictures of the star.

Kiara Advani took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures of her and Sidharth. She also shared some solo pictures of her husband. The pictures seemed to be from their various vacations across the world. In the first picture, Sidharth can be seen sitting in a cab looking up at the sunroof. The second picture sees Sidharth flashing his adorable smile with a rose in the frame. The actress also shared some cute pictures of hers with Sidharth.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote, "Happy Birthday my soulmate".

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani love story

The two became friends and got close when they started working on the film 'Shershaah'. Their friendship blossomed into love and eventually the two tied the knot in 2023.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present.After taking "saat pheres", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their D-Day. Kiara wore a mesmerising pink lehenga and golden embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang-tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and golden bandhgala which was heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple's wedding festivities. Their wedding was the talk of the town -- courtesy their wedding video.

The couple's wedding video is what dreams are made of. It is nothing short of a fairytale.

Kiara Advani’s work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The movie has received quite a response from fans but mixed reactions to her role. Next up, she also has War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, and fans are excited to see this pair for the very first time. She also has Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, which is going to be a rather interesting pairing!

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

As for Sidharth, he has a bunch of projects coming up, including his film with Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari. From Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie will be directed by Tushar Jalota and will be releasing on July 25 this year. He also has the folk thriller VVAN - Force of the Forest, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF. The movie is scheduled for a Chhath 2025 release.